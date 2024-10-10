UAE – Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, has launched a new TeamCloud Hosting data centre in the UAE, according to a press release.

The launch aims to boost Wolters Kluwer’s cloud infrastructure and back the increasing number of clients in the Middle East by offering enhanced data sovereignty, compliance, and performance.

With the TeamCloud service, organisations will access enhanced security and reliability, ensuring that internal audit teams stay productive, compliant, and future-ready.

The new Microsoft Azure UAE TeamMate Cloud Hosting data centre is the latest addition to TeamMate data centres available around the world.

Wolters Kluwer’s expansion enables organisations in the Middle East to store their data locally, meeting regional compliance requirements while benefiting from global best practices.

Frans Klaassen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Audit and Assurance, said: "By removing the burden of infrastructure management and offering unparalleled security, we empower our clients to concentrate on what matters most driving success in their audit and compliance operations.”

TeamCloud allows organisations to obviate purchasing and managing additional hardware, even as their TeamMate database grows.

With the involvement of internal IT teams minimised, TeamMate experts fully support the management of servers, monitoring performance, and ensuring optimal system availability.

