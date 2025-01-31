Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, has been selected by Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, to lead its comprehensive technology modernisation.

Wipro will ensure seamless migration of legacy systems and improve operational efficiency across key areas, including workplace, network, infrastructure, and service management, the IT major said.

As part of the five-year contract, Wipro FullStride Cloud will deliver a customised cloud-based solution that will provide Etihad Airways real-time insights into their resource utilisation and improve operational agility and scalability for their global operations, it said.

Wipro will also integrate Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) modules across the IT framework - from automation of data centers to conversational support to end-users. GenAI will also provide intelligent device management and GenAI-based insights that will optimise performance and resolve potential disruptions proactively.

Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer, Etihad Airways, said: "We look forward to working with Wipro to prepare for the AI era, with an emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and cost optimization. Together, we aim to elevate our customers' experiences through advanced automation, intelligent operations, and enhanced observability.”

Vinay Firake, CEO – Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited, said: “We are excited to embark on this journey with Etihad Airways and enable them to adapt to the dynamic needs of the aviation industry. Through our proven expertise in digital transformation and AI-powered solutions, we will deliver seamless, efficient and innovative services to their customers."

Additionally, Etihad Airways will gain access to Wipro's Innovation Lab in the UAE, which will play a pivotal role in enhancing their technology to meet the evolving demands of their global operations.

For more than two decades, Wipro has operated in the Middle East with thousands of employees and providing opportunities for local talent to effectively serve the clients in the region. The company brings its global expertise in the aviation industry and proven capabilities across cloud transformation to help clients unlock new opportunities.

