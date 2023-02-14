The power of governments will be measured by their ability to adopt technology, Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, the UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Chairman of World Government Summit (WGS) Organization, said during his opening session

“A Decade of Change”, on the first day of the 10th WGS.

The global average rate of government readiness for AI is less than 50%, Al Gergawi said, stressing that governments’ adoption of AI technologies has become inevitable.

“It is no longer an option, and many governments have lost the battle of trust to companies because of their delay in adopting advanced technologies,” the UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs noted.

The world has witnessed a 5000% increase in data production compared to the last decade. Data plays a vital role in shaping politics and the economy and providing government services, the minister said. “Whoever owns data owns the future,” Al Gergawi added.

