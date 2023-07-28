Vodafone Qatar, a leading telecommunications operator, and Nokia have reached a groundbreaking milestone in the world of fibre broadband networks. Through their collaborative efforts, the two companies have successfully trialed 100Gb/s on a single PON (Passive Optical Network) wavelength, setting a new standard for high-speed internet connectivity in the region

A statement issued by the company said Vodafone Qatar has emerged as the pioneer in showcasing the unparalleled speeds achieved on PON, further solidifying its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and top-notch services to its customers.

With the successful deployment of 25G PON and commercial launch of the services in the Msheireb Smart City, Vodafone Qatar has already demonstrated its dedication to providing enhanced connectivity and innovative solutions for its customers.

The remarkable achievement is the result of a long-lasting and fruitful cooperation between Vodafone and Nokia. By continuously driving the capabilities of fibre networks, both companies have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to technological advancement and meeting the ever-increasing demands of today's digital world.

Nokia's Bell Labs' 100G PON demo, which underpins this remarkable accomplishment, is based on state-of-the-art DSPs (Digital Signal Processors), heralding the potential availability of this cutting-edge technology towards the end of the decade. This advancement is set to revolutionise the telecommunications landscape, enabling operators such as Vodafone Qatar to deliver even faster and more reliable internet services to their customers.

Speaking about the momentous milestone, Ramy Boctor, Chief Technology Officer at Vodafone Qatar, stated, "We are thrilled to achieve record-breaking speeds. This achievement reaffirms Vodafone Qatar's position as a leader in the telecommunications industry and strengthens our commitment to providing our customers with unparalleled connectivity experiences."

Commenting on the collaborative achievement, Toni Pellegrino, Head of the Customer Business Team for Vodafone at Nokia MEA, said, “Nokia is delighted yet again with this remarkable feat of 100 Gbps speed trial with Vodafone Qatar, following the recent successful commercial launch of 25Gbps services in Msheireb smart city. Our Nokia Bell Labs innovation has consistently supported Vodafone to address its individual and enterprise customers’ demand for increased speed and capacity. The success is the result of long-lasting collaboration between Vodafone and Nokia, driving the capabilities of fiber networks and reducing power consumption, keeping in mind sustainability as the cornerstone of whatever we do at Nokia.”

As Vodafone Qatar and Nokia continue their journey of innovation and collaboration, they remain committed to exploring new frontiers in telecommunications technology and enhancing the digital experiences of their customers.

