US-based rideshare app inDrive has received an official licence to operate in Kenya, increasing market competition with rivals such as Uber, Little Cabs and Bolt.

The company, operating in Nairobi as inDriver taxis in 2019, rebranded last October.

“With the official licensing to operate in Kenya, inDrive is excited to contribute to the local transportation ecosystem, providing safe, reliable, and affordable mobility options to the people of Kenya,” Business Daily reported, citing Godfrey Mabula, inDrive’s business representative in Kenya.

InDriver, present in more than 200 cities worldwide, also operates in Nigeria and Tanzania.

An increased price war has been witnessed across the Kenyan ride-hailing market, with companies cutting trip rates to increase their market share.

Depending on the market, inDrive charges five to 10 percent of the commission. However, Uber and Bolt charge 18 percent, down from 25 percent and 20 percent, respectively.



(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com )