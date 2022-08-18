Uber has appointed Frans Hiemstra as its new Reginal Manager for the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, according to a press release.

Hiemstra will handle Uber’s ride-sharing business across 15 regional countries. Meanwhile in Dubai, his role will focus on working closely with in-market teams to identify areas of growth.

The new official has been working with Uber since September 2015, where he assumed different positions, including the company’s General Manager of the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

He managed the business in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Hiemstra commented: “I am honoured to be tasked with leading the Middle East and Africa region as we focus our efforts on growing our shared mobility business, committing to our sustainability goals, and creating more earnings opportunities for drivers and couriers who use the Uber app.”

