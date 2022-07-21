UAE-based technology development and investment group Astra Tech is finalizing the launch of its ultra platform with a $500 million fund to aid, according to a press release on July 20th.

The new platform is designed to tackle the platform fatigue that several users endure nowadays.

Platform fatigue is caused by an oversupply of unsuccessfully integrating multiple semi-related services into a single app which results in a poor user experience.

“Astra’s answer to these challenges will be an ultra platform that strips away complexity and focuses on providing a seamless, intuitive, and human experience while supporting the commercial ambitions of suppliers and partners,” Co-founder and CEO of Astra Tech Abdallah Abu Sheikh said.

