DUBAI - UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital economy and Remote Work Applications Office and Google announced the AI Majlis Series, a new initiative to be held in the UAE every quarter, as a new gathering that joins officials from the government, academia, and private sector in a discussion on AI public policies.

The first AI Majlis session was held on the topic of Responsible Innovation. The discussion that joined Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and Karan Bhatia, Global Head of Public Policy and Government Relations at Google, was moderated by Becky Anderson, Anchor and Managing Editor of CNN in Abu Dhabi. The invitees included a circle of leaders and decision makers in government, academia and businesses in tourism, media and publishing, retail and telecom.

Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications in the UAE, emphasised that the UAE under the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has emerged as a notable success story in the digital transformation field. The UAE has created a model of proactivity, excellence, and competitiveness across various fields, reflecting its proactive approach in embracing a comprehensive vision for the promising sector of digital transformation. Moreover, the UAE actively promotes responsible practices associated with this sector and fosters safe technological innovation.

Al Olama further emphasised that the AI Majlis is a platform for open dialogue between government and the private sector. These gatherings facilitate the sharing of challenges and opportunities, enabling stronger partnerships in the development of ideas for advancing promising sectors such as AI, digital economy, and future technologies. The UAE recognises the importance of exchanging practices to ensure efficiency and optimal utilisation of these practices, leading to rapid and comprehensive digital transformation.

Karan Bhatia, Global Head of Public Policy and Government Relations at Google, said, “We have an opportunity to make AI more helpful for people, for businesses, for communities, for everyone. Building this transformational technology responsibly must be a collective effort that involves researchers, social scientists, industry experts, governments, and people. There is so much we can accomplish and so much we must get right- together. We're pleased to collaborate with the UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office and hope that our AI Majlis series sets an example of how public - private sector discussions can effectively help advance and accelerate responsible AI regulation.”

Upcoming AI Majlis discussions will include international industry experts that will address key areas for the UAE such as future of work, sustainability and education. The AI Majlis on AI and sustainability will take place during COP28 this November.



Binsal Abdulkader