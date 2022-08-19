The UAE has the fastest average 5G download speed among countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, according to UK-based mobile analytics company Opensignal.

OpenSignal has studied the GCC smartphone users' 5G experience when using the 5th generation (5G) mobile network for mobile video streaming, multiplayer mobile gaming and voice app communications. It looked at 5G availability and speed, as well as the uplift in experience compared with older 4G services.

The UAE leads the table in terms of 5G download speed, with users having experienced average speeds of 316.8 Mbps, ahead of Qatar and Kuwait. The three countries lead the region for 5G peak download speed as well, with a score of 743 Mbps in UAE, 713.4 Mbps in Qatar and 663.7 Mbps in Kuwait.

The UAE also took the first place for 5G games experience with a score of 74 on a 100-point scale.

"5G is continuing to advance across the GCC. In all six markets, users experience much improved speeds and video experience using 5G, OpenSignal said in its report.

"While smaller markets top the rankings for 5G download speed, the position of Saudi Arabia is notable: its users saw a strong uplift in both speed and video experience, as well as good 5G availability despite its size."

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

cleofe.maceda@lseg.com