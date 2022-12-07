ABU DHABI - The UAE Space Agency and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have signed a Statement of Strategic Intent and Cooperation to support the creation of a vibrant, sustainable, competitive, and innovative space sector in the UAE.

Through this cooperation, the AWS will collaborate with the UAE Space Agency and related UAE government space organisations and institutions on three specific initiatives, which are “Space Industry Development Programme”; “Talent for Space Programme”; and “Open Data Sponsorship Programme.”

The Space Industry Development Programme focuses both on the growth of existing commercial space organisations and the promotion of an environment conducive to new entrants like space startups. This initiative is set to provide them access to AWS Activate and the AWS Founders programme, both designed to provide startups with AWS credits, technical training, and business support. In addition, this initiative will provide UAE commercial companies, startups, universities, and civil and government entities access to AWS experts.

As for the second initiative, the Talent for Space Programme includes outreach and training designed to support talent development for the space industry in the UAE, particularly in regard to cloud computing and big data. Specifically, AWS will offer related research institutions with the ready-to-teach Cloud Career Pathways curriculum.

The Open Data Sponsorship Programme initiative will encourage collaboration among the UAE space and research community through the sharing of data sets on AWS related to space data-driven initiatives such as space surveillance and space situational awareness programmes.

Ibrahim Al Qasim, Deputy Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, highlighted the importance that the UAE Space Agency attaches to international cooperation between the public and private sectors in the field of space. “Space is the next frontier of business growth set to propel the national economy for the next 50 years. The strategic intent agreement will support to create a competitive private sector, build national capabilities, promote public-private partnerships, boost R&D and encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship.”

“We have talented national cadres who are capable of innovation and creativity to achieve the best results and continue the country's march of achievement in the space sector. This agreement with Amazon Web Services comes as a part of our objectives and goals in provide our national talents, startups and SME’s with the best skills and learning programmes, in addition to enable companies working in this sector with the best applications and facilities,” he added.

Wojciech Bajda, Director, Public Sector Middle East and Africa, Amazon Web Services, Inc, commented, “This agreement focuses on providing commercial and public space companies, and young professionals the technical tools and resources they need to be successful for the long term. We look forward to working together on these initiatives as the UAE Space Agency continues to make important contributions to science and the global space industry and support the growth of the space sector.”

“This year we announced that the AWS Middle East (UAE) Region is now open. We have a long history of working with customers in the UAE, with many having used our services from the early days of AWS, including some of the region’s leading and most innovative enterprises and startups," Bajda explained.

The new UAE region gives customers in the UAE more choice and flexibility through local access to the most advanced cloud technologies, enabling them to store and process their data locally with the assurance that they retain complete ownership of their data and control over the location of their data.

AWS also released data highlighting the economic impact of the new region. AWS estimates that the new AWS Middle East (UAE) Region will support nearly 6,000 full-time jobs annually at external vendors through investment of AED 20.1 billion (US$5.47 billion) with an estimated economic impact on the UAE’s GDP of AED 41 billion (US$11.16 billion) over the next 15 years.