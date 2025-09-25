The UAE Media Council has affirmed that the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies or other modern tools to depict national symbols or public figures without prior official approval constitutes a clear legal violation of media content standards.

The Council warned that employing artificial intelligence to spread misinformation, incite hate speech, defame others, undermine their dignity and reputation, or attack societal values and principles, is considered a media offence subject to the provisions of the Media Violations Regulation, including fines and administrative penalties.

It called on all social media users, media institutions and content creators to fully comply with the laws and approved standards, while upholding professional and ethical responsibility.