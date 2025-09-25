Abu Dhabi - e7 Group has entered into a strategic partnership with 7I Holding, the regional affiliate of Swiss-based SICPA, to expand global reach in secure and sovereign solutions.

The collaboration aims to develop and promote sovereign technology platforms under Government-to-Government (G2G) frameworks, according to a press release.

Both companies will leverage their expertise to expand into new markets and innovate in government identity and security solutions by focusing on co-developing advanced digital identity and authentication technologies.

Under the agreement, e7 Group will provide high-capacity secure printing, including six billion tax stamps annually, and jointly pursue market opportunities with 7I Holding.

Esteban Gómez Nadal, CEO of e7 Group, said: “Partnering with 7I Holding allows us to accelerate innovation and expand our global reach across the full spectrum of identity and secure solutions.”

“This collaboration not only secures a significant share of our upcoming tax stamp capacity but also opens new markets and drives the co-development of new, innovative technologies that will meet the evolving needs of governments globally,” he added.

Philippe Amon, Chairman and CEO of SICPA SA, commented: ''This new partnership between 7I Holding and e7 Group further strengthens that position and reflects our shared commitment to delivering trusted technologies that support governments worldwide in safeguarding revenues, protecting citizens, and enabling sustainable growth.''

During the January-June 2025 period, e7 Group reported a 66.50% year-over-year (YoY) decrease in net profit to AED 30.56 million, compared to AED 91.13 million.

