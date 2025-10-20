AMD has signed a strategic collaboration with Kerno, a UAE-based enterprise infrastructure provider, to accelerate the delivery of AI and cloud infrastructure to GCC markets including the UAE and Saudi Arabia. As part of this agreement, the companies will collaborate on a “Made in the Emirates” initiative, where AMD-based solutions will be co-developed in the UAE.

The collaboration will see AMD and Kerno co-develop and validate enterprise AI and cloud solutions based on AMD Instinct AI Accelerators, AMD EPYC CPUs, and the AMD ROCm open software stack. As a regional OEM/ODM partner for AMD-based systems, Kerno will receive early access to information about the AMD product roadmap and sales enablement tools.

“The ‘Made in the Emirates’ initiative reflects our shared commitment to strengthening the UAE’s position as a hub for advanced computing and AI infrastructure,” said Christopher Caswell, Co-founder & CEO of Kerno. “By combining high-performance platforms with Kerno’s regional engineering and manufacturing expertise, we are creating enterprise solutions designed, built, and supported in the Emirates — empowering governments and businesses across the GCC to innovate with confidence.”

As part of this agreement, AMD and Kerno will work to define a roadmap for a joint testing and integration lab in the UAE, as well as explore co-establishing an AI competency center in the region to explore the use of the AMD enterprise AI portfolio for strategic customer engagements.

“AMD is committed to empowering its partners in the Middle East to achieve leadership performance and scale with cutting-edge AI infrastructure,” said Zaid Ghattas, General Manager. Middle East, Türkiye and Africa. “This collaboration extends our local presence in the UAE and enhances our ability to deliver enterprise AI and cloud solutions, support our local customers, and drive future growth.”

