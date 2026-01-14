Telecommunications operators continued to face sustained cyber pressure in 2025, driven by espionage-linked intrusions, supply-chain compromise and large-scale denial-of-service attacks, according to Kaspersky’s latest Security Bulletin.

The company said Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups remained focused on gaining long-term access to telecom infrastructure, where operators’ privileged network positions make them valuable targets for surveillance, disruption and leverage.

Supply-chain weaknesses were also a major entry point, reflecting the sector’s reliance on interconnected vendors, software platforms and contractors.

DDoS attacks continued to affect service availability and network capacity, while SIM-enabled fraud remained an ongoing issue across multiple markets.

Scale of the threat

Data from the Kaspersky Security Network for the period between November 2024 and October 2025 showed that:



- 12.79% of telecom users encountered web-based threats

- 20.76% faced on-device malware

- 9.86% of telecom organisations globally were affected by ransomware

These figures reflect both direct attacks on operators and risks affecting the devices and systems used to access their networks.

New risks emerging in 2026

The report said telecoms are now moving from rapid technology development to large-scale deployment, a shift that introduces new operational and security risks.

Three technology transitions were highlighted as potential pressure points:



- AI-driven network management, where automation can magnify configuration mistakes or act on corrupted data

- Post-quantum cryptography, where rushed adoption of hybrid and quantum-resistant encryption could create interoperability and performance problems across networks

- 5G-to-satellite integration (non-terrestrial networks), which expands service reach but also adds new partners, interfaces and attack surfaces

These changes mean cyber threats are increasingly intersecting with operational risk, not just IT security.

What it means for telecom operators

The company warned that while established threats such as APTs, supply-chain attacks and DDoS campaigns are not going away, they are now colliding with more complex network architectures and automation.

As telecoms push into AI-managed infrastructure, satellite-enabled connectivity and new cryptographic standards, failures or misconfigurations could have wider and faster-moving consequences across national and international networks.

