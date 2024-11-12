Egypt - Telecom Egypt and Vodafone Egypt have signed a series of major infrastructure service agreements worth EGP 30 billion aimed at enhancing Vodafone Egypt’s network and preparing it for the rollout of 5G services, Telecom Egypt announced in a statement on November 11th.

The agreements will be disbursed over their respective durations, with maturities extending up to 2034.

These partnerships align with Telecom Egypt’s strategy to monetize its advanced network infrastructure, supporting Egypt’s Vision 2030 for digital transformation.

The agreements will enable Vodafone Egypt, the country’s largest mobile operator by market share, to utilize Telecom Egypt’s extensive infrastructure and fiber optic network.

This will allow Vodafone Egypt to offer enhanced services to its customers while integrating its global expertise in 5G technology, which it has successfully deployed in over 34 countries.

Among the agreements, Telecom Egypt has extended its transmission services deal with Vodafone Egypt until 2031, supporting Vodafone Egypt’s continued network expansion.

Additionally, a four-year agreement has been signed for fiber connectivity to Vodafone’s mobile sites.

Other agreements include provisions for virtual fixed voice and internet services, expanding Vodafone Egypt’s communications offerings in the Egyptian market, and enhancing its portfolio with advanced value-added services and competitive business solutions.

