Cairo – Telecom Egypt has signed a joint cooperation agreement with Grid Telecom, a subsidiary of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), to connect Greece and Egypt using submarine cable infrastructure across the Mediterranean Sea.

This agreement comes within the framework of Telecom Egypt's strategy to enhance its international infrastructure, expand its networks and access points across the Mediterranean, and open an eastern gateway to Europe through Greece.

It is noteworthy to mention that in February 2022, both companies reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at IPTO’s headquarters in Athens to explore different connectivity options between Greece and Egypt.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).