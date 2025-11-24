UAE-based entities - Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, EDGE Group, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, and Lockheed Martin have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to launch a national integrated ecosystem for the design and production of microelectronics based on chiplet technology in Abu Dhabi.

Announced during the third day of Dubai Airshow 2025, the strategic initiative highlights Tawazun’s pivotal role in enabling the UAE’s defence industries by strengthening the country’s technological ecosystem, supporting national objectives in innovation, knowledge transfer, advanced sovereign capabilities and establishing a comprehensive R&D infrastructure in microelectronics and semiconductors.

The collaboration also reflects the growing strategic ties between the UAE and US, fostering national capabilities in advanced technologies and paving the way for broader cooperation in innovation, knowledge exchange, and future-oriented industrial development.

Commenting on the signing, Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Director General of the Industrial Development Directorate of Tawazun, said: "This Letter of Intent marks an initial step towards establishing a national microelectronics ecosystem, reflecting Tawazun’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s future technological and industrial capabilities, and to fostering meaningful partnerships between national entities and leading global technology companies."

Ray Piselli, Vice President for International Business at Lockheed Martin, said: "Our 50 year partnership with the UAE has always centered on innovation. Chiplet technology now marks a new chapter. Together we are developing an advanced microelectronics ecosystem that strengthens capability here in the Emirates and fuels progress across the U.S. industrial base."

Homaid Al Shimmari, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Khalifa University, said: "Khalifa University remains a pioneer in national talent development and scientific research initiatives and we are pleased to join our partners Tawazun, Edge, and Lockheed Martin in this collaboration."

"This initiative includes a 16-month semiconductor program in collaboration with Arizona State University, and will graduate more than 60 Emirati nationals, as well as establishing a new Centre of Excellence for semiconductor research to support sustainable innovation in the UAE," he stated.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President, Khalifa University, said: "The collaboration with Tawazun, Edge and Lockheed Martin further exemplifies Khalifa University’s leading role in advanced research. Khalifa University is leading as a catalyst in the UAE’s knowledge-economy transformation."

"Khalifa University has also led the development of an academic ecosystem for chip design when several students from our legacy institution became the first group in the Mena region to have their designs ‘taped-out’ using the 65nm CMOS technology in Abu Dhabi," stated Al Hijri.

"This leadership has continued ever since with several chip-focused research centers for 3D integrated circuits, MEMS, and Internet-of-Things devices. Moreover, we have cutting edge research currently ongoing on chips for neuromorphic computing, AI hardware accelerators, and Silicon photonics," he added.

Saif Al Dahbashi, President of Missiles & Weapons, EDGE, said: "Through our smart weapons production strategy and technology roadmap, we will integrate chiplet technology into the UAE’s defence manufacturing ecosystem."

"The collaboration includes specialised training programmes and direct coordination with Lockheed Martin to develop mission computers for high-value aerospace and defence applications, contributing to the enhancement of national capabilities and localisation of advanced technology," he added.

