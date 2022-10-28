Saudi Arabia - Tawal, a leading integrated ICT infrastructure provider in Saudi Arabia, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) under which Tawal will acquire all the towers owned by the city, as well as the In-Building Solutions (IBS).

As part of the agreement, Tawal will manage and operate these assets for telecom service providers and will provide ICT infrastructure solutions to be used within the city. These solutions will improve the efficiency of KAEC’s telecommunications network through the application of best practices and international standards.

The agreement was signed during the “Future Investment Initiative” summit — which was held in Riyadh from October 25 to 27 — in the presence of Tawal CEO, Eng Mohammed Alhakbani, and KAEC CEO Cyril Piaia.

Eng Alhakbani expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the management of King Abdullah Economic City, noting that this partnership reflects the importance of the services provided by Tawal as it is strengthening its strategy to expand its geographical operations footprint to all regions of the Kingdom.

Piaia said: “We are pleased to be partnering with Tawal. Together, we will establish a world-class telecommunications network in King Abdullah Economic City the Economic City — a network developed and implemented in accordance with the highest approved standards. Set up to empower operators and experienced specialists to contribute to the development of KAEC, we will distinguish this network as a ready platform fully geared to achieving our desired development goals.”

