Samsung Electronics today (October 22) unveiled Galaxy XR, introducing a new category of AI-native devices designed to deliver immersive experiences in a form factor optimised for multimodal AI.

As the first product built on the new Android XR platform developed together by Samsung Google and Qualcomm Technologies, Galaxy XR showcases the future of discovery, play and work, enabling users to enjoy natural, deeply immersive experiences - from daily tasks to bold new frontiers.

It’s the first step in Samsung’s long-term XR journey, with innovations to come across the full spectrum of XR form factors, including AI glasses.

"With Galaxy XR, Samsung is introducing a brand-new ecosystem of mobile devices," explained Won-Joon Choi, Chief Operating Officer of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics.

"Built on Android XR, Galaxy XR expands the vision for mobile AI into a new frontier of immersive and meaningful possibilities, allowing XR to move from concept to everyday reality, for both the industry and users," he stated.

"Android XR is the first Android platform built entirely for the Gemini era, and we are incredibly excited to take a significant leap forward today with the launch of Galaxy XR," said Sameer Samat, the President of Android Ecosystem at Google.

"Through our partnership with Samsung, Android XR will unlock entirely new ways to explore, connect and create, building an open, unified platform for the next evolution of computing," he noted.

On the strategic collaboration, Alex Katouzian, Group GM of Mobile, Compute & XR at Qualcomm Technologies, said: "Galaxy XR embodies our vision for the future, where the synergy of AI and XR transforms the possibilities of personal computing."

"We're thrilled to be collaborating on this initiative, as Galaxy XR will help to bring new use cases across various industries and pave the way for exciting multi-device experiences, all enabled by our work with Samsung and Google," he stated.

Designed to unlock full power of Multimodal AI

Galaxy XR is unlocking new possibilities with multimodal AI, transforming how people connect with the world through technology in their daily lives.

To bring Samsung, Google and Qualcomm’s vision for AI to life, Galaxy XR is the first product built on the new Android XR platform, which has Gemini embedded right from the start.

With Gemini integrated at the system level, Galaxy XR doesn’t feel like a tool following users’ commands but a new type of AI companion that helps them manage their tasks, delivering natural and intuitive interactions through voice, vision and gesture.

In the form of a headset, it understands users’ surroundings by seeing what they see and hearing what they hear. This allows Galaxy XR to respond in conversational ways that feel natural and human, giving users entirely new ways of interacting with technology.

As part of a long-term vision for XR, Samsung has built a new XR ecosystem in partnership with Google and Qualcomm, opening new possibilities for the industry.

Co-developed with Google and Qualcomm, Android XR is a powerful platform that puts AI at the center of the experience. It is designed to scale across a variety of form factors, from headsets to AI glasses and beyond, and Galaxy XR benefits from the strength of its open, scalable ecosystem.

All apps built on the Android platform work out of the box[1] on Galaxy XR, ensuring users can enjoy familiar mobile experiences they already love and making the device as useful day-to-day as it is groundbreaking.

Open collaboration brings scalable Android XR Ecosystem

Since the platform is built on OpenXR standards, it’s easy for developers using OpenXR, WebXR or Unity to bring their experiences to Galaxy XR — offering them more ways to scale and giving consumers more choices.

Galaxy XR has been carefully engineered with a human-centric design to deliver long-term comfort. Through a combination of its shape, advanced materials and the structural optimization of each component, Galaxy XR achieves an optimal balance between lightweight design and robustness for daily use.

The headset’s ergonomically balanced frame distributes pressure across the forehead and the back of the head, minimizing facial discomfort while providing steady support. The battery pack is separate from the headset, making the device more compact, light and comfortable to wear.

Discover, Work and Play Without Boundaries

Galaxy XR also features a detachable light shield, offering comfort when removed and deeper immersion by blocking external light when attached. These thoughtful innovations allow Galaxy XR users to fully engage in XR experiences with ease.

Galaxy XR opens entirely new dimensions of discovery, providing a wide array of experiences optimized for XR such as Google Maps, YouTube, Circle to Search and Google Photos.

*Travel and search with Google Maps: Users can use Gemini as a guide to navigate to any place on Google Maps and ask for personalized suggestions about nearby places while exploring the world in immersive 3D maps.

*Deep-dive into content with AI: Users can naturally ask Gemini to find content they want to see in YouTube and get more information about the video they are watching, unlocking richer learning and entertainment experiences.

*See more with video pass through and Circle to Search[2]: In pass through mode, users can see the physical world around them and draw a circle with their hand to instantly search for information about anything in front of them.

*Auto-spatialize videos and photos into 3D[3]: Bring photos and videos to life by converting 2D images into 3D, turning memories into immersive experiences or reimagining them in entirely new ways.

"Thanks to its advanced sensors, cameras, and powerful hardware, Galaxy XR can precisely track users’ head, hand and eye movement and make these experiences truly immersive," said industry experts.

The device’s microphones are strategically placed and supported by software to filter out external noises and capture the wearer’s voice clearly. Through Galaxy XR, users can explore both virtual and real worlds in XR-specialized apps using natural physical interaction, with assistance from Gemini.

Galaxy XR also opens new levels of immersion in entertainment - including sports and gaming - with its powerful hardware and superior performance, they added.

