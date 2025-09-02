Bahrain - Solidarity Bahrain, one of the leading insurance companies in Bahrain and a subsidiary of Solidarity Group Holding, has successfully integrated the revamped eKey 2.0 system into its digital platforms, making it the first insurance company in the kingdom to adopt the national authentication solution.

This strategic move reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to digital transformation and aligns with the official directives issued by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Information and eGovernment Authority.

With the new system integrated into Solidarity’s online portal and mobile application, users can login seamlessly with their eKey 2.0 credentials using biometric authentication and facial recognition beside accessing the enhanced KYC platform to securely validate the data as per the standards and regulations. This unified system enables customers to securely access their accounts, verify their identities, and complete insurance-related claims and transactions with greater ease and confidence.

The newly-adopted eKey 2.0 is powered by sophisticated authentication technology, delivered in collaboration with Beyon Connect, part of the Beyon group, which eliminates the need for conventional passwords or separate login details. The system enhances the overall user experience by offering faster access, heightened security, and stronger data integrity. Solidarity Bahrain’s implementation of this solution also reinforces its adherence to regulatory frameworks and its continued efforts to reduce fraudulent activity in insurance processes.

Commenting on the development, Solidarity Bahrain chief executive Jawad Mohammed said: “We are dedicated to offering our customers a digital experience that is not only innovative but also secure, seamless, and reliable. Our early adoption of eKey 2.0 places us at the forefront of the local insurance sector’s digital evolution, providing users with faster access, enhanced safety, and simplified use of our digital insurance services. At Solidarity Bahrain, we pride ourselves on embracing cutting-edge technology while maintaining full compliance with regulatory standards. This step further cements our leadership in digital transformation and reflects our contribution towards advancing the goals of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030.”

On the occasion, the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA) deputy chief executive of operations and governance Dr Khalid Almutawah welcomed Solidarity as a pioneer in linking their services with eKey 2.0.

He emphasised that their adoption of this cutting-edge digital ID authentication solution reflects their commitment to provide their customers with highly secured services, best user-experience, and plays a crucial key role in advancing Bahrain’s national digital transformation plans.

Beyon Connect chief executive Christopher Hild expressed his pleasure in partnering with Solidarity Bahrain on the successful integration of the advanced eKey 2.0 system. “This milestone not only enhances the security and convenience of digital identity verification for Solidarity’s customers but also reinforces our shared commitment to driving Bahrain’s digital transformation. By embracing this national authentication solution, Solidarity Bahrain is setting a strong example for the insurance sector—aligning with the kingdom’s Vision 2030 to create a secure, seamless, and fully integrated digital society.”

It is worth noting that the National Authentication system (eKey 2.0) provides an identity verification service for easy and secure access to government and private sector services through biometric data, without the need for a password.

The new eKey 2.0 mobile application can be downloaded via the eGovernment Apps Store at bahrain.bh/apps or via the iOS, Android, and Huawei app stores. For more information about the eKey 2.0, or for inquiries and support regarding the app download, please contact the Government Services Contact Centre at 80008001.

