RIYADH — Aiming to sustain its success's momentum, SHIFT Mobility Solutions application, which specializes in providing Carsharing services around the Kingdom, has recently added King Khalid Airport in Riyadh to its list of service locations.



From now on, SHIFT customers will be able to receive their booked cars at the airport using the SHIFT app Carsharing service.



In addition, advancing its way through, the company has introduced a Chauffeur service via the same application in Saudi Arabia.



SHIFT chose King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh as the designated location to inaugurate the Chauffeur service.



As part of SHIFT’s strategy, this step is in preparations to gradually expand the service to the rest of the Kingdom, targeting to efficiently utilize customers' time, expand consistent quality services, and provide a secure mode of transport.



These two high-tech services by SHIFT are a distinctive move to further enrich their customers' experience and diversify the digital mobility modes their customers rely on for their daily needs.



The Carsharing service allows customers to rent a car through SHIFT's app, which can be downloaded free from all app stores.



The procedures for booking, issuing authorization through TAMM, and receiving the vehicle are all done through the app in a few simple steps—with no human interaction, no paperwork, and queues. Customers will be able to rent vehicles hourly, half day, full day, and above.



Moreover, the activation key, a smart key that operates the car from the app, can be digitally obtained once the reservation and authorization procedures are completed. For more information about the service, visit the following link: https://youtu.be/r5CAbHKPlUI



For the Chauffeur service, bookings can be easily made through SHIFT's app. Whether to transport the customer to a specific location or by the hourly rental system, the customers can decide as per their need.



Another distinguishing factor about this service is that all SHIFT drivers are official employees of the company, all of whom have received specialized training.



The company has also taken the initiative of owning its vehicles that are equipped with the highest safety, readiness, hygiene, and electronic tracking systems to ensure quality of service and high maintenance standards.



On this occasion, Khalid Ghassan Al-Sulaiman, the Founder and CEO of SHIFT, explained that: “Our vision is “To build the leading unified & integrated mobility platform for shifting people and products”. With a cluster of 7 services within the mobility space targeting B2C & B2B clients, we believe that our partnership with Riyadh Airports will be one of the main pillars in achieving SHIFT’s vision.



The launch of our two high-tech services (Carsharing and Chauffeur) in Riyadh Airport seeks to tackle a range of pain areas customers face when renting a car and hailing a chauffeur. By using our app customers will enjoy a seamless and fully automated process that takes less than 3 minutes.”



Mr. Khalid talked about the imminent launch of the Chauffeur service in Riyadh’s districts as a second step to expand the service throughout the Kingdom's major cities.



For his part, the Co-Founder and Director of Information Technology, Ahmed Hassan, indicated that: “The SHIFT application is empowered by the highest technological software standards, artificial intelligence, business intelligence, and IoT integration capabilities within the market. Our aim is to enable our customers to attain their seamless mobility needs from one unified platform.”

