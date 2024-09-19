SHARJAH: Sharjah has launched the world’s first trade licence issued entirely through artificial intelligence (AI), a groundbreaking step that enables entrepreneurs and investors to complete the entire licensing process in less than five minutes.

The initiative was launched today at the Sharjah Investment Forum (SIF 2024) in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), Microsoft, and Sharjah Publishing City (SPC) Free Zone.

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA); Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah; and Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE, also attended the launch.

The new service will initially be available through the Sharjah Investor Services Center (Saeed) and SPC Free Zone, enabling investors and entrepreneurs to obtain their trade licences in less than five minutes. The service will soon be extended to cover other free zones across Sharjah. This milestone positions Invest in Sharjah as the first investment promotion agency in the world to adopt AI technology for issuing trade licences, reinforcing its commitment to fostering cooperation and investment between regional and global markets.

SPC Free Zone, a flagship initiative of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), has also set a new benchmark by becoming the first free zone to implement AI-driven licensing, revolutionising business launches in the region.

Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, stated, “This agreement marks a transformative leap in Sharjah’s already attractive investment environment, positioning the emirate ever more strongly as a leading global destination for future-focused, innovative, and sustainable investments. By integrating AI technology, we are redefining an investment-friendly infrastructure, ensuring Sharjah stays ahead in attracting local and international businesses. Our new service sets a new benchmark for the global shift toward automating business processes and harnessing AI advancements.”

For his part, Naim Yazbeck, Microsoft UAE’s General Manager, said, “AI technology is revolutionising the business landscape in Sharjah, enabling a more efficient and innovative environment. By leveraging AI, we are not only enhancing operational efficiencies but also fostering a culture of innovation that drives economic growth and attracts global investments. This transformative approach positions Sharjah as a leading hub for future-focused, sustainable business practices.”

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said, “This AI-powered licence and similar innovation-first incentives introduced by Sharjah further enhance SPC Free Zone's position as an integrated business hub setting global standards in business. These initiatives put publishers and entrepreneurs from various sectors at the heart of a dynamic, competitive, and trusted economic environment, while also fostering innovative solutions across free zones. We take pride in being part of this achievement, which strengthens the emirate's attractiveness for business and investment, particularly in the creative industries that thrive on innovation and knowledge.”

Sharjah’s new AI-powered licensing system is set to enhance the flexibility and efficiency of the business environment across sectors. This will not only accelerate the establishment of new businesses but also strengthen Sharjah’s position as a key destination for foreign direct investment (FDI) and innovation. Sharjah ranks fifth globally in FDI project growth and fourth in the Gulf region for startup ecosystems, marking it as a leader in integrating technology into core sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and logistics.

This initiative is part of Sharjah’s broader vision to develop a more diversified economy and foster a business climate conducive to sustainable growth, supporting its long-term development goals.