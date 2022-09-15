Riyadh: stc Group and “SDAIA” Saudi Data & Artificial Intelligence Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in implementing several national initiatives to enhance the artificial intelligence and digital solutions, during the Global AI Summit held in Riyadh.



The MOU aims to develop and research artificial intelligence solutions in association with enabling technologies. It also tends to localize digital solutions and exchange experiences and knowledge in the field of data management and governance.

This memorandum is seeking to benefit from “inspireU” program through participating in spreading the culture of entrepreneurship and innovation.

The role of stc under this MOU is to support the data quality globally within the best practices, along with assisting startups in adhering to data governance and implementing a personal data protection system.

Similarly ,this MoU persists in localizing artificial intelligence, developing algorithms, and contributing to accelerating the rate of compliance with data regulations at national level along with activating awareness messages to protect personal data.



The memorandum is also providing the digital solutions and services available on the stc’s sustainability platform to charities that are listed on “Ehsan” platform. It also tends to cooperate towards supporting and enabling the NGO’s projects and programs adopted by “SDAIA”.

Furthermore, it pursues to develop environmental services and products, and specialized volunteering projects, as well as it will provide assessments to evaluate the capabilities and competencies of trainees, employees and leaders.

The memo also includes exchanging experiences and knowledge, providing consultations, and exploring opportunities and career development programs through the stc Academy to accelerate the development of young people in the fields of data and artificial intelligence.



Eng. Olayan Alwetaid, Group CEO of stc said: “Our collaboration with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority confirms stc’s role in enabling the digital system for artificial intelligence, by the dissemination of research and development, and enhancing the digital capabilities through strategic partnerships to accelerate the transformation stages and transition to reliance on artificial intelligence, to support the digital economy in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”