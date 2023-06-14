Riyadh – Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) signed two agreements at a combined value of SAR 119.12 million, according to bourse disclosures.

Microsoft Programmes

MIS penned a SAR 83.13 million deal on 11 June with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs to renew Microsoft licenses and programmes for the ministry's office as well as its affiliated sectors.

The minister awarded the Tadawul-listed firm the deal on 4 May 2023.

Meanwhile, the three-year contract will reflect on the company’s financial results during the period from the third quarter (Q3) of 2023 until Q3-26.

Brooq Visual Communication System

The Saudi firm inked a contract with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence at a value of SAR 35.99 million on 12 June.

Under the 36-month agreement, MIS will develop solutions for the Brooq visual communication system to expand its infrastructure and boost the cyber security controls.

The company highlighted that the project, which was awarded on 4 January, will impact its income statements during Q2-23.

Earlier this month, MIS announced a SAR 36.79 million project award to operate and maintain systems, devices, and computer programmes.

