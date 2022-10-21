Riyadh - Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS) has awarded two projects to Al Hashemiah Establishment for Trading & Contracting (HATCO) and BK GCC valued at SAR 27.04 million, each, including value-added tax (VAT).

The projects entail the design, supply, and installation of firefighting and fire alarm systems for six data centers in Riyadh and Eastern province regions within the construction of (SAHAYEB) Data Centers, according to a bourse statement on Thursday.

The contracts are expected to be signed on 31 October 2022.

