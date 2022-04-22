RIYADH — The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) has announced its intention to launch the Emerging Technologies Sandbox, which targets the creation of a flexible and stimulating environment for emerging technology service providers, by clarifying and developing the regulations and enablers necessary to develop the emerging technology market.



Such an environment will enable emerging technology service providers to offer innovative work models, solutions and services that contribute to accelerating the digital transformation of all sectors, in addition to attracting local and international investments and maximizing the benefit of emerging technologies.



This stems from the role of the regulatory authority in the development of the communications and information technology sector to be in line with the rapid developments, provide an attractive and stimulating environment for development and innovation, enhance transparency and competition, and enable easy and safe access to services for all beneficiaries.



The CITC invites all emerging technology service providers wishing to share their business models, solutions, or services to the Emerging Technologies Sandbox to register via the commission's website (www.citc.gov.sa).



Applications for participation will be received until May 10, 2022.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).