Riyadh - A Saudi delegation, led by Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha met in the city of Mount View, US California state, with the founder and CEO of Coursera communications company Jeff Magioncalda, it was reported here today.

During the meeting, which took place yesterday, they discussed a host of issues regarding concepts of capacity development and digital skills for the new generations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to further support the growth of the digital economy in accordance with the skills of the 21st century and the new realities of capacity building development.

The delegation was briefed on Coursera's future vision including the aggressive investment capital idea to explore startup enterprises systems and discussed the digital skills, capacity building and upgrading the digital caders in Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Haitham Al-Ohaly met with Gabriel Dalporto, CEO of Udacity company, attended by senior officials of the two sides.

During the meeting, partnership in the field of empowering digital caders of the two sides was discussed as well as ways of enhancing innovation future and digital economy growth and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.

The meeting is in complaince with a cooperation agreement signed between the company and the Saudi Digital Academy on the sidelines of LEAP international conference last February.

The meetings are part of a tour of the US communication, information technology, research and innovation companies, currently being made by Minister Alswaha and the accompanying delegation, aiming to reach strategic partnerships with US conglomerates to enhance the digital economy growth and innovation-and-knowledge-based economy in the Kingdom.