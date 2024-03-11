RIYADH — The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has awarded certificates to over 1,900 women in advanced technologies, including programming, data science, and artificial intelligence (AI). This initiative underscores women's crucial role in Saudi Arabia's national development across technical, artistic, and research domains, aiming to nurture distinguished and impactful individuals.



Under the patronage and guidance of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Chairman of SDAIA, the authority is committed to fostering innovation and providing comprehensive support to cultivate creative talents. This commitment is particularly geared towards empowering Saudi women in the AI sector, aligning with the prince's vision to unlock all potential in developing creative skills and broadening knowledge in AI technologies.



SDAIA's efforts include quality programs designed to align educational outcomes with labor market demands, ensuring Saudi talent meets the evolving needs of the industry. A notable initiative is the "Elevate Program," launched in collaboration with Google Cloud. The program's first phase trained 796 women from 28 countries, aiming to enable women globally to pursue new careers in AI and machine learning, particularly in emerging markets. This initiative also contributes to the Kingdom's efforts in supporting the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.



The SDAIA Academy has conducted specialized programs and camps where Saudi women have actively participated. These include the SDAIA 5T program focusing on data science and AI, data management, data governance, machine learning, and large linguistic models, with women's participation reaching 60%.



Additionally, Saudi engineers have showcased their prowess by clinching top spots in various competitions. Highlights include the Culture Translation Project in the Age of AI, which seeks innovative technical solutions to challenges in translating and disseminating Saudi cultural content, and a project that provides an AI-supported technical solution to automate the editing process of sports summaries.

