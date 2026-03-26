Global energy technology company SLB announced an expansion of its technology collaboration with NVIDIA to design and deploy critical AI infrastructure and models for the energy industry.

The work focuses on three strategic elements:

Modular design for data centers: SLB will serve as the modular design partner for NVIDIA DSX AI factories. This modular approach, where components are manufactured offsite, will drive increased quality and reliability while also reducing costs, labor constraints and lead times. It also enables rapid and flexible scaling, which allows customers to expand data center capacity quickly as demand grows.

AI Factory for Energy: SLB will work with NVIDIA to develop an “AI Factory for Energy,” a reference environment powered by domain-specific generative AI models and industrial-scale agentic AI. This will run on SLB’s digital platforms to help energy companies scale AI for their data and operations.

Accelerated computing for SLB digital platforms: The companies will optimize the processing of large datasets and AI models across SLB digital platforms using the latest NVIDIA AI infrastructure, aiming to establish new benchmarks for performance and efficiency in energy applications.

“The winners in AI will be companies with the best data, the deepest domain expertise and the ability to scale,” said Demos Pafitis, SLB’s chief technology officer. “By collaborating with NVIDIA to advance modular data‑center construction and harness our domain expertise and digital platforms, we’re enabling the energy industry to deploy AI at scale and transform operational data into smarter decisions.”

"AI is becoming the engine of a new industrial revolution, and the energy industry is at its forefront," said Vladimir Troy, vice president of AI Infrastructure at NVIDIA. "Building AI Factory infrastructure and domain models is needed to turn massive amounts of energy data into actionable insights and accelerate more efficient and sustainable energy systems."

Energy companies generate vast amounts of operational data across subsurface, production and energy infrastructure, which makes decision-making somewhat slow and siloed.

By combining NVIDIA Omniverse libraries and NVIDIA Nemotron open models with SLB digital and AI platforms, the collaboration aims to accelerate the transformation of that data into actionable insights.

The work spans traditional machine learning, generative AI and emerging agentic AI technologies designed to improve performance and support reliable, efficient and lower-carbon energy systems.

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