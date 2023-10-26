Riyadh - The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has recently announced a collaboration with Thales Group, a leading French cybersecurity company, to safeguard heritage sites and historical buildings in AlUla. This initiative will leverage cutting-edge digital technologies and monitoring solutions, and was unveiled during the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

The partnership is aimed at integrating advanced security and safety measures into the RCU's digital platforms, ensuring effective surveillance and protection of public sites, as well as heritage and historical buildings. Its overarching goal is to safeguard and oversee AlUla's cultural, historical, urban, and rural areas.

This strategic collaboration further solidifies AlUla's stature as a significant cultural, heritage, and tourism destination, consistently drawing an increasing number of global visitors each year.