RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Investment Ministry received on Sunday a delegation from 20 of the larger British companies specialized in the electronic sports sector.



The delegation is here to meet with the sport sector team of the Ministry, and the other entities represented by the Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Electronic Sports Federation, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.



The meeting aims to review the most prominent investment opportunities in the e-sports sector, as well as the business and investment developments in Saudi Arabia.



A workshop was also held with British companies, relevant government and private agencies, during which the most prominent investment advantages in Saudi Arabia for new and emerging sectors in the sector and the development of the business environment in the Kingdom were discussed.



A set of plans and strategies related to the sports sector in general and the e-sports sector in particular, which were developed at the Ministry of Investment in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Electronic Sports Federation, were presented in the workshop.



Moreover, the meeting also witnessed the presentation of a group of projects and initiatives related to games and e-sports, and the exploration of additional investment paths in cooperation with other parties, as well as ways to work to attract new opportunities for exceptional partnerships that serve the sports sector in Saudi Arabia.



It is noteworthy that the Investment Ministry seeks to enable investors to access investment opportunities by providing the greatest possible facilities and flexibility in licensing procedures and investors service.



The Ministry also provide support for the investors during all stages of the investment journey, from establishment to operation, in order to achieve an investment environment that is distinguished with high efficiency and ease of doing business.

