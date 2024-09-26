Riyadh: The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information (GEOSA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center (RIPC) to bolster the role of geospatial data in planning and executing infrastructure projects.



The signing took place today during the first day of the Saudi Infrastructure Summit, held under the patronage of the Mayor of Riyadh Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of RIPC, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, which runs from September 24 to 26.



The MoU was signed by GEOSA's Vice President Eng. Ahmad Alwasaidi and RIPC's CEO Eng. Fahad bin Suleiman Al-Badah.



The agreement outlines a commitment to enhance the use of reliable geospatial information in infrastructure planning and execution across the Riyadh Region. It includes adopting official maps, geospatial data, and baseline maps issued by GEOSA as certified sources. The MoU aims to support RIPC with geospatial data, services, technologies, and consulting while promoting integration among government entities and advancing the maturity of the geospatial sector. Additionally, it aims to utilize the Saudi Arabia National Spatial Reference System (SANSRS) for all surveying activities and leverage national geodetic infrastructure products and services.



The agreement also emphasizes the use of artificial intelligence in geospatial applications, joint research activities, and the training and development of national capabilities in shared areas of interest. As the Summit Platinum Sponsor, GEOSA regulates the surveying and geospatial information sector in the Kingdom, while RIPC focuses on improving efficiency in planning and executing infrastructure projects in the Riyadh Region.