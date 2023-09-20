New York: Balady digital city platform shared its pioneering experience in digital municipal operations services at the high-level SDG Digital event in New York City.



The event was convened by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).



The Saudi platform presented its experience in providing innovative services aiming to enrich the future of dwellers of Saudi cities and improve their quality of life and prosperity through its digital municipal service system.



Balady platform was selected from among 300 regional and international technical initiatives to present its experience with regard to challenges facing the achievement of sustainable development.



The platform showcased its pioneering efforts in leading urban development and providing innovative municipal services globally in order to exchange global experiences with other participating parties at the event.