Riyadh - Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Company announced signing a contract worth SAR 16.51 million with the Ministry of Finance.

Under the contract, Tadawul-listed Saudi AZM will develop digital portals and smart applications for the finance ministry, according to a stock exchange statement on Thursday.

The step aims to build and develop smart platforms and business solutions for the Ministry of Finance's services provided to government agencies and the private sector.

The contract duration is 24 months starting from the signing date.

“This contract is expected to have a positive financial impact on the company's financial results for the year 2023, 2024,” read the statement.

