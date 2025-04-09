RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has achieved a new global milestone in artificial intelligence, as highlighted in the AI Index Report 2025 by Stanford University's Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI).

In addition to leading globally in women’s empowerment in AI—based on the female-to-male ratio—the Kingdom made significant progress in AI job growth, talent attraction, and the development of leading AI models.



The Stanford AI Index is a trusted international reference for policymakers, researchers, and industry experts seeking to understand the current state and emerging trends of AI worldwide.



Saudi Arabia ranked first globally in empowering women in the field of AI, reflecting the success of ambitious national policies and initiatives aimed at promoting women's participation and leadership in the technology sector. This achievement is aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and is supported by advanced training programs and professional development initiatives, which have enhanced the presence of female talent in the Kingdom's AI ecosystem.



The Kingdom also ranked third globally in AI job growth for 2024 and fourth in the number of leading AI models. According to the report, Saudi Arabia is among seven countries that have published advanced AI models, alongside the United States, China, France, Canada, and Korea.



Saudi Arabia placed eighth globally in attracting AI talent, underscoring its growing appeal as a hub for innovation and its ability to foster a stable, supportive environment for research and development in the field.



These accomplishments reflect the Kingdom's strategic efforts to establish global leadership in AI, led by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA). By building national capabilities, advancing policy frameworks, promoting investment, and driving innovation, SDAIA continues to elevate the Kingdom’s standing in data and AI. The authority also focuses on strengthening digital infrastructure and accelerating the adoption of AI technologies across key sectors to fulfill the goals of Vision 2030.



In the area of women's empowerment, SDAIA has implemented several high-impact initiatives. Among them is the “Elevate” program—developed in partnership with Google Cloud—which aims to empower more than 25,000 women in technology and AI fields. Additional efforts include specialized training camps and capacity-building programs that have positioned Saudi women to lead locally and internationally in AI.

