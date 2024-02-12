Egypt - Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has announced a new alliance with Red Sparrow Tourism Consultancy.

The deal will give travel agents across Egypt increased opportunities to grow their businesses with Sabre’s intuitive technology.

Through the agreement, Red Sparrow will be licensed to represent and distribute the Sabre brand to travel agencies across Egypt. This will further amplify Sabre’s growing presence in Africa while giving agents enhanced access to Sabre solutions, including Sabre Red 360, which provides a full spectrum of bookable content through a customizable interface. Through Red Sparrow, Sabre-connected agents will also have access to a localized helpdesk in Egypt.

“We’re excited and proud to be combining Sabre’s advanced technology with our deep market support and expertise,” said Tarek Hefny, Country Manager, Red Sparrow. “With continued focus on further, significant growth for the Egyptian tourist sector, it’s more important than ever that travel agents here have access to the industry-leading solutions they need to enhance offers and experiences for travellers while growing their own revenue.”

This latest agreement further expands Sabre’s geographic footprint in Africa, following a recent distributor deal with Sabron Tech for key markets in East Africa.

“Working collaboratively with our travel partners across the globe is incredibly important to Sabre, and for the growth of the wider travel ecosystem,” said Sean McDonald, Managing Director, EMEA, Agency Solutions.

“So, we’re delighted to come together with Red Sparrow to provide travel agents in Egypt with the technology they need to make compelling recommendations and create personalised experiences for their travellers through Sabre’s smart workflows.”

