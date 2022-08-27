Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has in collaboration with Keolis-MHI (operator of Dubai Metro and Tram) have launched the Rail Automated System (RAS) Project to trial a paperless initiative reliant on advanced technology.

This system is aimed to enhance paperless transactions that RTA is progressively committed to ensure on purpose of supporting the Paperless Government policy as well as the UAE’s Fourth Industrial Revolution Strategy 2017 aimed to raise the profile of the UAE as a global hub for the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Through close collaboration between RTA's Rail Agency and Keolis MHI, the scope of work for this initiative was mapped out to ensure its success, and a total of 11 business modules were identified as having the greatest need for digitisation, including Permit to Work which allow access to large-scale work and activities to happen on the Metro/Tram, Dubai Metro Operation Control Centre, Dubai Tram Operation Control Centre and Environment – Management of Power/Energy/Waste, said the statement from RTA.

The initiative is compatible with RTA’s objective of expanding and improving its level of digitisation and sustainability in rail operations, it stated.

It ushers a migration from manual paper transactions into a fully digitised platform to transform the processes, save paper, eliminate printer dependency and most importantly bring the efficiency necessary to accomplish various tasks, besides saving expenditure, it added.

