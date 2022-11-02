Jordan - Bell Textron, a Textron company, has announced the signed agreement for the sale of 10 Bell 505 helicopters to the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) at The Special Operations Forces Exhibition & Conference (Sofex) in Aqaba, Jordan.

The contract includes the delivery of the aircraft with a flight training device and a comprehensive computer-based training package to enable an enhanced approach to basic and advanced rotorcraft flight training at the King Hussein Air College in Mafraq, Jordan.

“It is with profound gratitude to the Royal Jordanian Air Force that we share news of this agreement to purchase the Bell 505s as the new helicopter trainer for the Air Force,” said Patrick Moulay, senior vice president, International Business, Bell.

“We are dedicated to the Armed Forces, the Air Force, and the citizens of Jordan and offer our commitment to ensure the best of service. The Bell 505 will serve alongside the men and women of the Air Force by playing a critical role in ensuring the operational readiness of its cadets,” commented Sameer Rehman, managing director Africa and Middle East, Bell.

The Bell 505 is a popular aircraft for commercial and military customers alike, offering phenomenal power, optimal visibility and high-tech Garmin avionics. The company recently celebrated the 400th Bell 505 delivery since its launch in 2017.

“We look forward to adding the Bell 505 aircraft to our fleet and providing our pilots with one of the best possible aircraft for their training. The addition of 10 new aircraft will enable us to further expand our operations in the country, in turn increasing the capabilities of the Royal Jordanian Air Force,” said Brig Gen Mohammad F. Hiyasat, Commander, Royal Jordanian Air Force.

As the most advanced helicopter in its class on the market, details has been considered in the design of the Bell 505, starting with the fully digitally controlled engine, and advanced avionics that dramatically reduce pilot workload and maximize safety in a multitude of operational scenarios.

Sofex is the world's leading special operations forces and homeland security exhibition. Currently in its 13th year, the show was established by HM King Abdullah II to provide a platform to present and demonstrate new and innovative equipment and technologies in security operations.

