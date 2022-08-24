The second edition of the Global AI Summit in Riyadh from September 13 will discuss everything related to Artificial Intelligence including the present reality, challenges and aspiration, besides bringing over 100 speakers under one roof.

Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA), the three-day event is being organised under the theme "Artificial Intelligence for the Good of Humanity", at King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre.

The President of Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA) Dr Abdullah bin Sharaf Alghamdi said: “It has become clear that AI technologies will have a significant impact in all aspects of life. Therefore, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has made it one of the key objectives of its Vision 2030. The event will seek to become a major forum in the world in the field of AI after the success of the first summit held in 2020.

Experts and specialists

The summit will host experts and specialists from government agencies and major technology companies in the world. The Global AI Summit in its second edition is an opportunity for experts to benefit from the work sessions, panel discussions and accompanying workshops.

It will discuss a number of topics that show the applications of AI on vital sectors, such as: smart cities, human capacity development, healthcare, transportation, energy, culture and heritage, environment and economic mobility, with the aim of finding solutions to the current challenges and maximising the use of the AI technologies.

The first edition of the Global AI Summit was held two years ago with the participation of more than 200 experts and decision-makers over two days and included dialogues of global importance. The Summit was attended by more than 13,000 people and its views went on social networks commanding 5 million hits.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).