Qatar - Ooredoo is launching Aamali Push-to-Talk (PTT), a dedicated group communication service over cellular, a statement said Tuesday.

PTT over cellular is a one-to-many communication service option for businesses to enable their workforce to collaborate on critical operational tasks.

Business customers can use PTT devices as walkie-talkies with unlimited range. PTT gives an individual the ability to reach an active talk group with a single push of a button, it was explained. Aamali PTT draws on industry-leading advanced voice-transmission technology, ensuring that each conversation can be heard clearly.

Aamali PTT can be combined with multimedia services, providing users with a variety of options such as live video sharing, picture/video uploads and multimedia messaging.

Real-time location services are based around an integrated Dispatch Console that can easily reach users, monitor talk groups, capture call logs and much more. A multiple real-time backup mechanism ensures that data is reliably kept safe within Qatar, while its coreless node and dynamic load balancing architecture design provides continuous service without interruption.

Thani Ali al-Malki – chief business officer at Ooredoo - said: “For customers this is a real improvement over the necessity to have several telephone calls to co-ordinate a group and its members. Aamali Push-to-Talk’s multi-level group management capabilities will fulfil the requirements of small and medium businesses alike.”

