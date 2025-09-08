Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani yesterday launched the Ministry of Transport (MoT) Strategy 2025-2030 under the slogan, “Reaching Beyond Horizons.”

The Strategy includes 125 projects derived from 42 initiatives, with total investments exceeding QR1.2bn. Through 17 specialized initiatives, it focuses on raising the efficiency of the public transportation system.

The Strategy features an ambitious roadmap focused on developing the transportation and mobility industry in Qatar and enhancing its role in economic growth, sustainability, and innovation. With 73% of public buses already electric, the Strategy aims for full transformation by 2030.

The launch ceremony, held in Raffles Hotel Doha, was attended by Their Excellencies Ministers and other dignitaries.

Addressing the event, the Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani said that the “MOT Strategy stems from the Qatar National Vision 2030 and is aligned with the MOT’s endeavors to achieve the goals of the 3rd National Development Strategy by developing a world-class infrastructure that places the country in an advanced position globally in terms of logistics performance, digital transformation, and smart mobility innovation.”

Minister of Transport H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani speaking during the inauguration.

Within its strategy, he said, the MOT made sure to put clear foundations to leverage the transportation and logistics services industries to become a primary driver of economic growth and its diversification, an essential pillar for attracting qualitative investments, and key factor in boosting Qatar’s competitiveness regionally and globally.

“The Strategy embodies the MoT’s unwavering commitment to creating a secure, integrated, resilient, and sustainable transportation system based on advanced technologies and innovation, while enhancing traffic safety standards, reducing carbon emissions, and providing innovative digital services that meet the aspirations of citizens, residents, and coming generations.”

The Minister added that the MoT Strategy encompasses 125 projects cascading from 42 initiatives, with total investments exceeding QR1.2bn and a private sector participation of about 40% - in such a real partnership to carry national development agenda forward and support economic diversification.

Those projects, he said, are not just numbers, but a major artery to solidify Qatar’s profile as a regional and global hub for transportation and logistics services by investing in advanced infrastructures, and strategically connecting with regional and international markets, thereby doubling the transportation industry’s contribution to the GDP and enhancing Qatar’s presence among globally leading countries.

The Minister said that the MoT Strategy, through 17 specialized initiatives, focuses on raising the efficiency of the public transportation system by providing reliable, convenient, and eco-friendly services, connecting all areas countrywide, and serving all sections of society, including the highly esteemed people and people of determination.

“We are proud that Qatar ranks first among countries of the region in terms of switching to electric transit. 73% of our public buses are electric, and we are laser-focused to reach 100% transformation by 2030 to enhance the integration with the metro and tram electric systems.” Developing our national talents and empowering them to leading a future of smart mobility via comprehensive training courses and qualitative upskilling initiatives are on top of the MoT’s priorities, the minister said.

He added that the MoT Strategy’s plans also include establishing smart control centers and creating advanced digital applications to meet the needs of society.

Concluding his keynote, the minister said that the Ministry of Transport Strategy represents a major transformative journey that we step into with confidence and determination, in collaboration with all MoT public and private sector partners, to present the State of Qatar to the world as a unique model in smart, integrated, secure, and sustainable transportation.

The MoT Strategy is based on the MT’s clear vision; “An integrated, secure, resilient, and sustainable transport ecosystem”, and mission; “Driving the development of the transport ecosystem towards high logistic efficiency, supporting the pillars of Qatar National Vision.”

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

