Qatar’s IT services and data centre provider MEEZA has signed a deal worth 100 million riyals ($27.4 million) to deliver 1 megawatt capacity in its M-VAULT4 data centre to global hyperscalers that operate networks of data centres.

MEEZA’s M-VAULT4 data centre, now at full capacity, will build on the company’s plan to expand its data centre capabilities to meet growing service demand.

The company has five certified data centres, known as M-VAULTs, with the initial capacity plan to more than triple the existing capacity to reach 50 megawatts in Qatar.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

