Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, a key contributor to national corporate social responsibility initiatives, has announced its most recent sustainability initiative is proving a huge success, with thousands of customers helping recycle unwanted telecomms devices safely and effectively.

In collaboration with Seashore, the latest initiative – signed at the recent Qatar CSR Summit 2023 – enables customers to bring their unwanted devices to selected Ooredoo shops, where they will be collected by partner Seashore, and receive Nojoom Points as a thank-you. Unwanted devices will be then sent for recycling.

During the first eight days of the initiative, more than 8 million Nojoom Points were given to customers bringing their unwanted devices, with the Airport Road branch giving away an incredible one million Nojoom Points in a single day.

Moza Khalid Al Muhannadi, Director CSR, Sponsorship and Media at Ooredoo said: “We have a firm belief in our responsibility to ensure compatibility between technology and sustainability, and are committed to our efforts to promote green living and the protection of our environment for future generations.

This initiative aligns perfectly with our strategic commitment to Qatar National Vision 2030, and to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We’re proud to partner with Seashore to help reduce the environmental impact of electronic waste and promote sustainable practices in the community, and look forward to many more such initiatives in the future.”

Ooredoo shops at Doha City Centre, Doha Festival City, Airport Road and Villaggio Mall have had collection boxes installed to receive unwanted devices. Customers bringing their devices can receive up to 5,000 Nojoom Points for suitable devices in exchange, as incentive to attract those who are committed to environmentally responsible behaviour.

Moza Al Muhannadi concluded: “We’re delighted to see so many unwanted devices being responsibly recycled already, and we extend our thanks both to our partner Seashore for helping make it possible, and to our customers for wholeheartedly supporting our efforts to promote sustainability and taking part.”

