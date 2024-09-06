Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar announced the successful completion of its trial of revolutionary Wi-Fi 7 technology. The trial was completed on Fibre-To-The-Room (FTTR) devices for the first time in the region, with plans to launch it commercially in 2024.

Ooredoo Qatar has always supported the innovation, from pioneering the deployment of 5G and 50GPON connectivity to introducing state-of-the-art solutions like Fibre-To-The-Room.

These initiatives underscore our commitment to providing superior service and coverage nationwide, ensuring that Ooredoo remains at the forefront of the telecommunications industry.

Sheikh Ali Bin Jabor Al-Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar commented: “At Ooredoo, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of adopting and introducing new technologies.”

