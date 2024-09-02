Qatar - The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has issued a decision to mobile service providers -- Ooredoo Qatar Q.P.S.C. and Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C. -- telling them to switch to high-speed Time Division Duplex (TDD) technique in the 2.6 GHz frequency band, with the aim of improving the performance of the public mobile networks in Qatar.

The decision issued by CRA facilitates the achievement of the optimal use of the vital available frequency band, ensures harmonised usage across the Gulf region, and in the future, will lead to enhancing the telecom consumers’ experience in Qatar through the use of the latest Fourth Generation (4G) and Fifth Generation (5G) network technologies.

This approach adopted by CRA to switch using TDD technique is in-line with the recommendations of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the standards of international standardisation bodies and organisations to support both 4G and 5G technologies.

The new technique provides more efficiency in terms of using the spectrum and greater flexibility in terms of spectrum assignment, which contributes to enhancing the ability of mobile service providers to offer faster services with higher quality to meet the increasing demands for telecommunications services in Qatar.

Under CRA’s decision, mobile service providers are required to cease all operations using the current Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) technique and migrate to the new technique by March 31, 2025, and ensure that their networks are ready for this transition to maintain providing distinctive high-speed data services in Qatar.

Each service provider will work to minimise the impact of this transition on the quality of service, with noticeable improvements expected once the transition is complete. Consumers can contact their service provider if they encounter any issues with mobile telecommunications services.

Through these measures, CRA reaffirms its commitment to ensuring consumers have access to advanced, innovative and reliable telecommunications services, supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Qatar National Development Strategy 2024 - 2030, which prioritises improving residents’ quality of life and delivering services that meet global standards.

Additionally, as part of this context, the decision issued by CRA included additional bandwidth to mobile service providers in response to the continuous increase in demand for high-speed mobile services due to significant growth in digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G applications, cloud and edge computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

