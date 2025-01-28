WASHINGTON - A leading defense manufacturer has asked the Trump administration to reform the Pentagon's contracting system, saying it was too slow and bureaucratic to combat threats from China and Iran, a letter reviewed by Reuters showed.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. sent the letter dated January 24 to billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been tasked with streamlining U.S. government efficiency as co-head of the Department of Operational Guidance and Efficiency.

The company, which makes the popular Predator drone, joins a growing list of firms that have viewed the DOGE efficiency panel as a route to lobby for the removal of rules that slow the sale of military equipment.

L3Harris Technologies, one of the world's biggest defense contractors, called on the panel to reform the Pentagon's contracting system earlier this month, citing similar concerns.

In the letter, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems CEO Linden Blue urged Musk to reform the defense acquisition system to enhance its efficiency and contribution to national security.

He highlighted three areas that deserve special attention: delays, buck-passing, and self-shackling.

Blue suggested that the U.S. government could accelerate larger system acquisitions by setting time limits on Pentagon milestones.

He also called for establishing accountability within the U.S. Foreign Military Sales system, and reforming the U.S. interpretation of the Missile Technology Control Regime to focus on missile technology tied to weapons of mass destruction rather than Unmanned Aerial Systems (drones).

Trump created DOGE following his November election, naming Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy as its co-heads, with the aim to dismantle bureaucracy, cut regulations and restructure agencies.

Speeding up Pentagon contracting could potentially boost profits for companies that do business with the defense department. Companies normally pay lobbyists millions of dollars to advocate on their behalf.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Saad Sayeed)