Cairo – Orchida Soft Co. aims to expand its market share regionally, particularly in Egypt and KSA, by offering various services in the field of integrated solutions and digital transformation.

The step comes following Orchida Soft’s successful foray into the e-invoice service market, according to a press release on Monday.

CEO of Orchida Soft, Mohamed Naiem, said: “When we kicked off in 1997, our goal was to help companies transform into the digital world. We did so by offering innovative solutions. It started with industrial CAD systems, then we developed our own ERP system, and right now we are focusing on electronic invoices, a service that received huge interest from the governments in the Arab region, especially in Egypt and KSA.”

The Egyptian tax authority has required that all taxpayer have to upload their invoices electronically through its portal starting as of January 2023.

In this respect, chief technology officer (CTO) of Orchida Soft, Mohamed Farouk, stressed: "We have watched carefully the new digital transformation regulations, in Egypt and KSA, which embrace the values of transparency, accountability and oversight of all activities through the interaction and involvement of all the society's components, among which are the private sector, public sector and the government. We moved quickly to tackle that challenge by developing our services and systems to be compatible with those regulations.”

Orchida Soft is a digital solutions company, with two branches in Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The firm offers various integrated solutions that help businesses across diverse sectors achieve digital transformation. It boasts a clientele list of 200 companies, including Coca-Cola, Talabaat, Honda, Samsung, Audi, Mercedes, Toyota, Fiat, HSBC, Al Futtaim, DHL, Danone, and Domety.

