Orange Egypt signed an exclusive agreement with Visa — the world leader in digital payments — this week to provide a suite of advanced, unique, and exclusive digital payment solutions through virtual and physical bank cards that will enable Orange Cash wallet customers to complete financial transactions in a fast, efficient, and safe manner, while contributing to the state’s efforts to go cashless.

This exclusive agreement comes in line with Orange’s keenness to enrich its customer experience with advanced services. Orange Cash customers will manage to conduct online and in store purchasing transactions using Visa’s various payment services whether domestically or internationally. Visa will also provide unique products that grant premium benefits to Orange Premier customers.

The agreement enables customers to use Visa’s global network to execute all financial transactions from Orange Cash’s wallet. It will also expand the QR code service to help merchants accept payments from the digital wallet.

During the signing event, Noel Chateau — Chief Transformation and Operational Efficiency Officer at Orange Egypt — expressed his happiness with the new offers provided to Orange customers through this partnership with Visa — the world’s largest network for electronic payments.

“Orange is always keen to provide its customers with new and unique features to facilitate their daily payments that save them time and effort,” he added.

“An exclusive agreement with a global company such as Visa reaffirms Orange’s position as the ideal partner for customers who seek to benefit from cutting-edge technologies related to digital transformation and electronic payment services,” Chateau concluded.

“We at Visa are thrilled to sign a five-year partnership with the giant telecom operator Orange — one of the largest mobile network operators in Egypt. Through this partnership, we will tie our services and products to Orange Cash wallet and give customers the opportunity to use multiple issuing products. This comes as part of our plans to diversify payment methods, encourage digital payments, and support Egypt’s moves towards a cashless economy. We commit to investing in this partnership to capture the extraordinary growth opportunity ahead of us,” added Malak Al-Baba — Visa Egypt’s Country Manager.

