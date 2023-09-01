Doha, Qatar: The Organizing Committee of Expo 2023 Doha announced a landmark partnership agreement with Ooredoo, naming the company Strategic Partner for the event.

The official signing ceremony took place in the presence of Minister of Municipality H E Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, Secretary General of Expo Mohamed Ali Al Khoury, Ooredoo Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, and Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Thani Al Malki.

Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition is slated to kick off on October 2, 2023, and will offer a platform for innovation, cooperation, and sustainability-focused global dialogue. The new partnership with Ooredoo will help cement Qatar’s commitment towards sustainable development, and will highlight the numerous sustainability initiatives launched by Ooredoo as part of its corporate social responsibility engagement.

Ooredoo, a leading telecommunications operator in Qatar and the Region, will play a pivotal role in supporting the overarching goals of Expo 2023 Doha by helping promote sustainable practices and face global challenges. The partnership also goes hand-in-hand with Qatar’s commitment towards bolstering sustainability across all facets of society and relevant sectors.

Commenting on the new partnership, Mohamed Al Khoury said: “We are pleased to welcome Ooredoo as a Strategic Partner for Expo 2023 Doha. The company’s long and proven experience in the telecommunications sector, as well as its social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, perfectly align with the core values of our awaited event. Together, we aim to create a lasting legacy, inspire change, and pave the way for a more sustainable future.”

Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Thani Ali Al Malki said: “We’re delighted and proud to be partnering with Doha Expo Organising Committee to help drive progress towards a key goal of Qatar National Vision 2030; that of becoming an advanced society capable of achieving sustainable development. Our corporate social responsibility aligns with this vision and goal, and we are committed to helping share valuable messages about the importance of sustainability through our CSR activities. We look forward to a successful event, and to continuing our support for sustainability in the future.”

Expo 2023 Doha and Ooredoo invite audiences from around the world to join them in this journey towards a more sustainable and resilient future. Together, Expo 2023 Doha and Ooredoo, will contribute to paving the way towards sustainability and innovation to be a source of inspiration for future generations.

