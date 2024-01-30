Oman’s Sohar Port and Freezone has signed a deal for a multimillion-dollar data computing centre, which will host servers for businesses.

The land lease agreement, signed with encryption mining company Green Data City (FZC) LLC, covers the development of a 45,000-square-metre site that will house 20,000 servers from leading manufacturers, according to a statement on Monday.

With a total investment of $210 million, the data computing centre is considered a vital facility for companies, providing the necessary infrastructure for storing, processing and mining data.

The freezone describes the project as a “fundamental initiative towards digital transformation” and economic development.

“This agreement contributes to our broader goal of supporting Oman’s economic diversification and sustainable development, placing us as a participant in the nation’s digital future,” said Omar bin Mahmood Al Mahrizi, CEO of Sohar Freezone.

The freezone, which spans 4,500 hectares, has already attracted more than $27 billion in investments, according to its website.

